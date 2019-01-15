Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An incident involving a helicopter at the Gympie Aerodrome has been confirmed.
An incident involving a helicopter at the Gympie Aerodrome has been confirmed. Blake Antrobus
News

Chopper damaged with three people inside at Gympie Aerodrome

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jan 2019 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISHAP while "close to the ground” resulted in a minor helicopter crash with three people on board at the Gympie Aerodrome on Sunday afternoon, it has been confirmed.

The Gympie Times received information from anonymous sources reporting an incident involving a helicopter at the Kybong airfield on Monday, before Gympie Regional Council verified the news earlier this afternoon.

A council spokeswoman revealed the details of the incident.

READ MORE: Light plane 'written off' in disastrous Kybong landing

"Gympie Regional Council can confirm a minor incident occurred at the Gympie Aerodrome on Sunday January 13, approx. 12.30pm,” the spokeswoman said.

"The incident involved a helicopter occupied by (three) people which, when close to the ground, hit the ground and broke one of the skids.

"The helicopter immediately landed and a recovery vehicle removed the helicopter. There were no injuries.”

Another source reported the helicopter had been "taxiing” when the incident occurred.

The latest incident comes after a light aircraft crash at the aerodrome in March last year, when a trainee pilot was taken to Gympie Hospital with a lower leg injury.

Several anonymous witnesses said the two-seater aircraft, an Evektor SportStar, was written off after the pilot lost control during a training exercise.

Information on the Recreational Aviation Australia website, which practises open publication of incidents in the interests of continuing safety improvements, reported a serious incident in which a plane approaching at 55 to 60 knots was attempting a touch and go manoeuvre.

The plane bounced slightly but then bounced a second time about 3m before "diving into the ground nose first” about 20m from the runway, the website reported.

gympie aerodrome gympie airport gympie community gympie council gympie news gympie region gympie regional council helicopter crash kybong airport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie rider's world motocross dream

    premium_icon Gympie rider's world motocross dream

    News Gympie's Josh Bishop has dreams of taking on the world as he prepares for a spot in the SEQ Junior MX series A-grade.

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:14 PM
    Meet the new council chief who's in love with Gympie

    premium_icon Meet the new council chief who's in love with Gympie

    News Lynne Banford heads up the department called Gympie Futures

    Gympie entrepreneur, 28, up for Young Achiever of the Year

    premium_icon Gympie entrepreneur, 28, up for Young Achiever of the Year

    News The awards acknowledge, encourage and promote positive achievements