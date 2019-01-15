Chopper damaged with three people inside at Gympie Aerodrome

An incident involving a helicopter at the Gympie Aerodrome has been confirmed.

A MISHAP while "close to the ground” resulted in a minor helicopter crash with three people on board at the Gympie Aerodrome on Sunday afternoon, it has been confirmed.

The Gympie Times received information from anonymous sources reporting an incident involving a helicopter at the Kybong airfield on Monday, before Gympie Regional Council verified the news earlier this afternoon.

A council spokeswoman revealed the details of the incident.

"Gympie Regional Council can confirm a minor incident occurred at the Gympie Aerodrome on Sunday January 13, approx. 12.30pm,” the spokeswoman said.

"The incident involved a helicopter occupied by (three) people which, when close to the ground, hit the ground and broke one of the skids.

"The helicopter immediately landed and a recovery vehicle removed the helicopter. There were no injuries.”

Another source reported the helicopter had been "taxiing” when the incident occurred.

The latest incident comes after a light aircraft crash at the aerodrome in March last year, when a trainee pilot was taken to Gympie Hospital with a lower leg injury.

Several anonymous witnesses said the two-seater aircraft, an Evektor SportStar, was written off after the pilot lost control during a training exercise.

Information on the Recreational Aviation Australia website, which practises open publication of incidents in the interests of continuing safety improvements, reported a serious incident in which a plane approaching at 55 to 60 knots was attempting a touch and go manoeuvre.

The plane bounced slightly but then bounced a second time about 3m before "diving into the ground nose first” about 20m from the runway, the website reported.