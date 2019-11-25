Chopper called to rescue injured rider

A DIRT bike rider, thought to be a boy, was airlifted from a motocross park in the Gympie region yesterday following a serious crash.

Paramedics were called to the Glen Echo Park, a dirt bike riding park northwest of Gympie, just before 10am after an emergency call was made reporting “a knock to the head”.

The rider was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Earlier, on Saturday night, a man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving rolled at Noosa Rd at Mothar Mountain.

The man, in his 20s, suffered neck and abdominal injuries, a QAS spokesman said, and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.