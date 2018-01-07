Menu
Chopper called to four Fraser Island emergencies

ISLAND RESCUE: A serious vehicle incident on Fraser Island was one of four weekend rescues on the island which ultimately required the RACQ Lifeflight Helicopter Rescue service, a spokesman said.
FRASER Island emergencies kept rescue services busy over the weekend, with multiple rescue missions carried out by the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter rescue service, a spokesman said.

"In the latest mission, the crew has airlifted two patients - a woman and male in their late fifties - after their 4WD was involved in a single vehicle accident on the beach," he said.

"The crash resulted in airbags being deployed.

"Both patients suffered suspected spinal injuries and were flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment," he said.

Earlier the Bundaberg-based chopper airlifted airlifted a woman from Eurong after she reported suffering a medical condition.

On Saturday afternoon the service flew to the island's Happy Valley township after a woman in her early twenties suffered severe lacerations and bruising, the result of "falling at a swimming hole."

She was airlifted to the Bundaberg Base Hospital for further treatment, the spokesman said.

The island incidents were among 20 emergencies attended by the helicopter rescue service over the weekend.

