Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was taked to a quad bike rollover off Emu Park Road on Saturday afternoon.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was taked to a quad bike rollover off Emu Park Road on Saturday afternoon.
News

Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 8:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has rolled a quad bike in a rural location prompting the dispatch of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

Paramedics were called at 4.15pm to Thompsons Point and Balnagowan Rd, Thompsons Point to reports of a 35 year-old male who couldn't mobilise.

It was later reported he may have a fractured hip.

The chopper left base at 4.45pm.

The man was stabnilised on scene by the onboard flight medical crew before being transported to Rockhampton in a stable condition for further treatment.

nankin qas quad bike quad bike rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        premium_icon Popular fishing store in Gympie to close its doors

        News The real reason why a popular Gympie store is closing its doors after serving customers for two decades.

        Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        premium_icon Voices in man’s head turn out to be something else

        News A Gympie man thought he was “hearing voices” during an episode at the local...

        IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

        News Player/coach Alex Nethercott traded the clipboard for a headband and joined the...

        IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        News A Gympie woman celebrated her 80th birthday with friends and family at the weekend.