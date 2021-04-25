Choppers fly three to hospital after Teewah Beach crash

UPDATE 1.50PM: Rescue helicopters have flown three people to hospital after a four-wheel-drive rollover on Teewah Beach.

They were called to the scene, just south of the Freshwater Track, at 9.35am Sunday.

Paramedics drove from Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and Noosa to meet up with rescue helicopters also called to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 19-year-old man had been flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after suffering lower back and hip injuries.

He said a male and female patient had been flown in a separate helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

EARLIER: Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

"Three patients are being assessed," she said.

"One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury."

MORE TO COME.