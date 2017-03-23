28°
Lifestyle

Chopper arrival begins big day for Kelly and Stuart

Rowan Schindler
| 23rd Mar 2017 4:33 PM
PERFECT: Stuart and Kelly Fromm enjoyed their wedding day and would not have changed a thing.
PERFECT: Stuart and Kelly Fromm enjoyed their wedding day and would not have changed a thing. Tegan Maree

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE helicopter touched down moments before the heels did in one of Gympie's most exciting weddings.

Kelly Fromm, 23, and her three bridesmaids, along with her dad Terry, disembarked from the chopper to the waiting guests and, of course, the groom, Stuart, 27.

The wedding took place on Kelly's Mum and Dad's property at Tamaree on October 15, 2016.

BEAUTIFUL: Kelly and Stuart&#39;s wedding featured plenty of flowers in a natural rural setting.
BEAUTIFUL: Kelly and Stuart's wedding featured plenty of flowers in a natural rural setting. Tegan Maree

The venue overlooked a dam and surrounding green paddocks.

"I arrived in a helicopter, it was a bit random,” Kelly said.

"It started as a joke. We were like, nah let's do it.

"Stu (Stuart) came in a line-up of three old done-up cars. A Torana, a Valiant, a XB falcon hardtop.”

LOUD ENTRANCE: Stuart&#39;s entrance was loud but was still overshadowed by Kelly&#39;s entrance by helicopter.
LOUD ENTRANCE: Stuart's entrance was loud but was still overshadowed by Kelly's entrance by helicopter. Tegan Maree

Kelly, said the day went smoothly but was worried the weather would not behave.

"It was good weather, quite cold that night. It was really good weather because the day before it was really windy.

"It ended up really nice.”

Kelly was thrilled to be surrounded by her close family and friends. She, Stuart and family planned the wedding themselves.

"It would have been just under 110 (guests) I'd say. It was good though,” she said.

"Everyone was pretty important.

"Diana Simon florist did the flowers.

"Fuss and Flair wedding and event decorating did the event. "Wendy and Linda, she is a good friend, and helped with a lot of it.”

RURAL SETTING: The couple&#39;s wedding took place on Kelly&#39;s family farm, the perfect place to celebrate.
RURAL SETTING: The couple's wedding took place on Kelly's family farm, the perfect place to celebrate. Tegan Maree

Kelly wore a long and lacy dress, with a see-through lace back with diamante.

"And Stu had navy suits with matching boys,” Kelly said. "It was a nice one, my dad walked me down the aisle. He just had a big grin on his face. Stu was the same, they didn't cry they were just excited I guess.

"It was really lovely, we had a few laughs when Stu couldn't read his vows properly.

"When we flew in, they played Danger Zone. It started up more upbeat rather than sad. It was a very loving ceremony I guess.”

MOVING: The ceremony was "loving” as Kelly said, but light-hearted and fun.
MOVING: The ceremony was "loving” as Kelly said, but light-hearted and fun. Tegan Maree

Kelly said the venue was perfect for their day.

"We had it in a big white marquee with a dam right near it. It was cocktail style, everyone mingled and did whatever they wanted. It was so pretty.

"We had finger food and lots of alcohol. By 7 o'clock we had to go back into town for another seven cartons of beer. I felt so bad for our barman.”

Rumour has it the wedding finished off close to 40 cartons of beer.

"We had a fair few speeches. It was one of my favourite parts. Everyone really enjoyed them.

"I obviously made a speech, there was no way I wouldn't. So did Stu.

"My Dad, my Pop, my sister Danni (maid of honour) and Dave, Stu's best man, all made speeches.

"They were just so good. My sister played a song for us after her speech. It was really nice.

"My pop was really funny, he just paid out on my dad the whole time.

"Stu and I had been together for seven years the day we got married.

"Stu is a part of our family. Dad gave him a hard time - told him he was different first but now he's good.”

STUNNING: Kelly and her bridesmaids made their entrance by helicopter, but stole the day with their beauty.
STUNNING: Kelly and her bridesmaids made their entrance by helicopter, but stole the day with their beauty. Tegan Maree

Overall, Kelly said the wedding was perfect and would not change a thing.

"It was just awesome, it was such a good day. We just have the best family and friends surrounding it.”

After the wedding, the couple enjoyed a brief but relaxing honeymoon.

"We went to Fiji for five nights, it was so nice,” She said.

"It was amazing, I really want to go back. Stayed in a honeymoon bure.

"The people over there are amazing. I'd go back any day.”

Kelly grew up in Gympie and works as a hairdresser at Southside Hair studio.

Stuart works at Laminex

Husband and wife both went to James Nash High School but neither was aware of the other while at school.

"My brother knew him but they weren't good friends.”

The couple now lives in Gympie, having bought a house four years ago.

They have two cats: Cat, and Minnie-Cat.

Kelly and Stuart are planning on bringing a chocolate labrador with a suitable name into the growing family.

WEDDING: Stuart and Kelly Fromm's wedding was attended by over 110 guests at Kelly's family's property in Tamaree.
WEDDING: Stuart and Kelly Fromm's wedding was attended by over 110 guests at Kelly's family's property in Tamaree. Tegan Maree
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie lifestyle rural wedding

Drug debt leads to front yard assault

Drug debt leads to front yard assault

A threat to burn down his car spurred the man into action, with serious consequences

One Mile rich in history

One Mile State School around the early 1890s with the boys' school the middle two buildings, the head teacher's residence top right and girls' school on the left.

Gympie school a time capsule link to our earliest days

Blood alcohol limit of .237 fuels wild ride through town

The man drove erratically through the centre of town, nearly colliding with a number of other motorists.

A close call and a hard lesson for this Gympie man

Hoare ready to tackle Wheelchair rugby in recovery

SPORTING GESTURE: Scott Hoare, pictured here with Clayton Beckett and James Walker, being presented with a Toronto Nomads rugby jersey, the team Mr Beckett and Mr Hoare played for.

Positive steps for former Gympie resident left paralysed.

Local Partners

Gympie mum of three now homeless for two months

There are few options left for this Gympie woman

Tin Can men's shed will provide 'vital' community role

Artist impression and floor plan for the Tin Can Bay men's shed.

An April construction date has been approved by Gympie council

Suburbs reunion in Gympie on April 1

Brett Dodt

Suburbs reunion to take place in Gympie on April 1

Chuck and Ted in Gympie

CHARACTERS: Strassman is coming to Gympie and is expected to perform in front of a sell-out crowd.

Ventriloquist to entertain Gympie

Energise yourself at Gympie wellbeing expo

GOOD VIBE: There'll be something for everyone at the Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre on Saturday, March 25.

Energy and Wellbeing Expo this Saturday

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

Business leaders hope community keeps Muster afloat

Taurean Thompson.

Muster expected to continue despite turmoil.

Board aims for Muster all will be proud of

Muster board chairman Tony Nolan said the Muster will go ahead in 2017.

Muster to go ahead after board meeting.

Former Muster artists worried about festival's future

TURMOIL: Muster founder Berard Webb said it would be a shame if the festival ended.

Berard Webb and Caitlyn Shadbolt share concerns over the future.

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 6

Lot 6 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $140,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 126

Lot 126 Excalabur Cres, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $138,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 79

Lot 79 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $137,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 74

Lot 74 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $139,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 73

Lot 73 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $139,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 9

Lot 9 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $141,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 7

Lot 7 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $140,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 4

Lot 4 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $140,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 3

Lot 3 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $138,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 2

Lot 2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $140,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!