Chopper arrival begins big day for Kelly and Stuart

PERFECT: Stuart and Kelly Fromm enjoyed their wedding day and would not have changed a thing.

THE helicopter touched down moments before the heels did in one of Gympie's most exciting weddings.

Kelly Fromm, 23, and her three bridesmaids, along with her dad Terry, disembarked from the chopper to the waiting guests and, of course, the groom, Stuart, 27.

The wedding took place on Kelly's Mum and Dad's property at Tamaree on October 15, 2016.

BEAUTIFUL: Kelly and Stuart's wedding featured plenty of flowers in a natural rural setting. Tegan Maree

The venue overlooked a dam and surrounding green paddocks.

"I arrived in a helicopter, it was a bit random,” Kelly said.

"It started as a joke. We were like, nah let's do it.

"Stu (Stuart) came in a line-up of three old done-up cars. A Torana, a Valiant, a XB falcon hardtop.”

LOUD ENTRANCE: Stuart's entrance was loud but was still overshadowed by Kelly's entrance by helicopter. Tegan Maree

Kelly, said the day went smoothly but was worried the weather would not behave.

"It was good weather, quite cold that night. It was really good weather because the day before it was really windy.

"It ended up really nice.”

Kelly was thrilled to be surrounded by her close family and friends. She, Stuart and family planned the wedding themselves.

"It would have been just under 110 (guests) I'd say. It was good though,” she said.

"Everyone was pretty important.

"Diana Simon florist did the flowers.

"Fuss and Flair wedding and event decorating did the event. "Wendy and Linda, she is a good friend, and helped with a lot of it.”

RURAL SETTING: The couple's wedding took place on Kelly's family farm, the perfect place to celebrate. Tegan Maree

Kelly wore a long and lacy dress, with a see-through lace back with diamante.

"And Stu had navy suits with matching boys,” Kelly said. "It was a nice one, my dad walked me down the aisle. He just had a big grin on his face. Stu was the same, they didn't cry they were just excited I guess.

"It was really lovely, we had a few laughs when Stu couldn't read his vows properly.

"When we flew in, they played Danger Zone. It started up more upbeat rather than sad. It was a very loving ceremony I guess.”

MOVING: The ceremony was "loving” as Kelly said, but light-hearted and fun. Tegan Maree

Kelly said the venue was perfect for their day.

"We had it in a big white marquee with a dam right near it. It was cocktail style, everyone mingled and did whatever they wanted. It was so pretty.

"We had finger food and lots of alcohol. By 7 o'clock we had to go back into town for another seven cartons of beer. I felt so bad for our barman.”

Rumour has it the wedding finished off close to 40 cartons of beer.

"We had a fair few speeches. It was one of my favourite parts. Everyone really enjoyed them.

"I obviously made a speech, there was no way I wouldn't. So did Stu.

"My Dad, my Pop, my sister Danni (maid of honour) and Dave, Stu's best man, all made speeches.

"They were just so good. My sister played a song for us after her speech. It was really nice.

"My pop was really funny, he just paid out on my dad the whole time.

"Stu and I had been together for seven years the day we got married.

"Stu is a part of our family. Dad gave him a hard time - told him he was different first but now he's good.”

STUNNING: Kelly and her bridesmaids made their entrance by helicopter, but stole the day with their beauty. Tegan Maree

Overall, Kelly said the wedding was perfect and would not change a thing.

"It was just awesome, it was such a good day. We just have the best family and friends surrounding it.”

After the wedding, the couple enjoyed a brief but relaxing honeymoon.

"We went to Fiji for five nights, it was so nice,” She said.

"It was amazing, I really want to go back. Stayed in a honeymoon bure.

"The people over there are amazing. I'd go back any day.”

Kelly grew up in Gympie and works as a hairdresser at Southside Hair studio.

Stuart works at Laminex

Husband and wife both went to James Nash High School but neither was aware of the other while at school.

"My brother knew him but they weren't good friends.”

The couple now lives in Gympie, having bought a house four years ago.

They have two cats: Cat, and Minnie-Cat.

Kelly and Stuart are planning on bringing a chocolate labrador with a suitable name into the growing family.