Choose friends wisely

NOT EUROVISION: Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Penny Wong (left) and Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten (centre) meet with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who was in Sydney for the ASEAN meeting.

NOT EUROVISION: Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Penny Wong (left) and Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten (centre) meet with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who was in Sydney for the ASEAN meeting. MICK TSIKAS

AUSTRALIA has wound up what has been touted as a successful meeting with the ASEAN nations.

Apart from the noticeable (and probably thankful) absence of the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte (who is increasingly morphing into a grotesque of Donald Trump - or is Trump morphing into a grotesque of Duterte? - it's getting harder to tell), it marked an important engagement between our country and some of our near-northern neighbours.

ASEAN was created by Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in 1967. Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam joined later. Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste enjoy observer status. It operates as a grouping to advance the region's mutual security, cultural and economic concerns. Unlike the EU, it's not a formal trading bloc.

You may have noticed that the ASEAN membership comprises some of those shining lights of democracy and propriety - whether they be Brunei (who banned Christmas), Cambodia (which recently took an iron fist approach to opposition politicians and the media) and Thailand (which is still waiting for the military junta to hold free elections after toppling the last corrupt government).

And yet some of our politicians and commentators are openly lobbying for Australia to join this bunch.

ASEAN functions on a consensus basis. If one member disagrees with a proposal, said proposal is defeated. It's the main reason why ASEAN members haven't been proactive when it comes to the topic of human rights. (Although it is interesting to note Singapore's comments concerning Myanmar and the Ruhinga crisis.)

It's this consensus approach that will make it difficult for Australia to join.

ASEAN isn't Eurovision. That was easy. I can't see Malaysia being keen on us joining. Not when they have this habit of turning our politicians back at the border if they've made comments about that country's endemic corruption.

I can't see Cambodia welcoming us into the fold. I mean, we did stop their leader from bashing ex-pats protesting at his presence in this country. He apparently believes that diplomatic immunity means he can behave as he does at home.

The issue of Myanmar highlights ASEAN's inability to press the human rights issue.

Aung San Suu Kyi has come under severe criticism over her inaction to stop the military's atrocities. Much of this criticism is misdirected.

With Myanmar, we still aren't dealing with what can be considered a fully-fledged democracy. The military still insists on having a guaranteed bloc of seats in parliament. This sort of intimidatory presence allows the military to act with impunity. Given they held the Nobel Laurette under house arrest for the better part of my lifetime, what is it that she could actually do?

Encouraging contact between Australia and ASEAN can be beneficial in terms of mutual interests in anti-terrorism and the growing China problem are concerned.

However, Australia must be very careful that in seeking membership of this group, we aren't selling our soul. Past Australian governments of both persuasions grew yellow streaks down their backs in terms of the jelly-like responses to Indonesia's invasions of Timor Leste and West Papua. And perhaps our recent shameful treatment of Timor Leste over oil and gas rights does suggest we are sometimes capable of acting like an ASEAN nation more than anyone is comfortable admitting to.

But Australia is the land of the fair go, are we not? And that remains an important point of difference. We can engage with ASEAN without sacrificing our role when it comes to matters of human rights. ASEAN membership potentially would muzzle our ability to do that.

Groucho Marx was quoted as saying that he would never join a club that would have him as a member. Perhaps we should heed those words.