Choose carefully in next weekend's Gympie by-election

Map of Gympie Division 8 - voters in Division 8 will go to the polls next Saturday.

I AM a Division 8 voter and am looking forward to the opportunity to exercise my democratic right at the ballot box next weekend.

The three candidates have revealed a little about themselves on Page 17, and I will leave it to you to ponder their responses to the questions we asked, and to consider their backgrounds and how you think they will perform in Gympie Regional Council.

The council is struggling with division and controversy, and one can't help but sometimes feel empathy for the massive burden of stress some of its members must carry.

Then again, we all have free choice and must accept responsibility for our choices.

The gloves have come off since the latest revelations about the cost of the Rattler, and even our State MP Tony Perrett can't believe what a "stuff-up” it has been (Page 3).

But one thing is irrevocably true - too much has been spent to abandon the project now.

One can only hope these costs don't come back to bite ratepayers on the backside in the form of a rate rise. We already pay more than most.

Having said that, it is hard to see any other way to foot the bill.