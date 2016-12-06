Chook lovers could have something to crow about

Tomorrow could be a big day for chook loving townsfolk of the Gympie region.

THERE'S something about chooks.

Most people (except maybe Sheldon Cooper) love them.

But not everyone can keep them.

If you live in the Gympie region and have always wanted chooks but couldn't because you live in town and it's against the law, tomorrow could be an important day for you.

Following a recent ruling involving somebody's beloved chooks, the Gympie Regional Council will consider a request from chook champion Cr Bob Leitch that it review and possibly repeal a local law banning the keeping of poultry on properties smaller than 1000sq m.

Cr Leitch is expected to move:

"Under the current requirements of Gympie Regional Council Local Law and Subordinate Local Law No. 2 (Animal Management) 2011, the keeping of poultry is prohibited on a property less than 1000m2.

"The keeping of a rooster or a cockerel is prohibited on an urban property or a property less than 10,000m2 (excluding members of recognised poultry clubs holding an approval).

"A recent situation has arisen where a resident has been directed to remove several chickens from a property as a result of the land area of the property being less than 1000m2.

"In contemporary society, it is generally accepted that keeping a small number of chickens (excluding roosters and cockerels) in an urban environment should be permissible subject to the owner of these animals not creating a nuisance to other neighbours.

"It is proposed that the Director Planning and Development investigate this matter further and present a report to a future ordinary meeting of council.”

10 THINGS YOU DID NOT KNOW ABOUT CHOOKS

Chooks can produce about 250 eggs a year;

They lay eggs of many different colours depending on their breed (brown, white, green and blue);

Chooks are the closest living relative of tyrannosaurus rex;

According to the "old wives tale”, a double oak is a prediction of impending nuptials;

Chooks can tell who's who in the coop and recognise human faces;

Chook have a specialised "language” and can make up to 24 vocalisations;

They can talk to their chicks while still in the egg;

They are capable of empathy;

They have built-in birth control.