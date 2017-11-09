'Choking terror' in domestic row over milk

'NO GOOD BEING SORRY': A man is in jail after an extreme reaction to a grocery dispute with the mother of his four children.

A JUDGE has remarked on the lack of self control shown by a Gympie man who almost throttled the mother of his four children in a dispute about milk.

Judge Gary Long remarked on "what must have been the terror you created in her, particularly (by) choking her.

"She had been your partner for nine years and there are four children of that relationship,” he told the man, 32.

"What needs to be understood by all concerned is that these proceedings are not just about you.

"You need to understand (your) impact on the family unit. There is a need to send a message to the community that this sort of offending will not be tolerated.

"It arose over something so trivial as whether there was milk in the house and who would go to the shop to get some more. You allow yourself to lose your temper.

"You pushed her backwards, put your fingers around her throat and squeezed her so hard she says she felt a grinding sensation inside her throat and felt as though her head was going to pop. Then you hit her on the face.

"Your three eldest children were watching.

"She tried to call out but couldn't and she thought she was going to die.”

He said the woman could not speak immediately after the attack and "described a thumping headache.”

The man had then said he was "so, so sorry.”

"Police were called, your partner was taken to hospital. You need to think before you act. It's no good being sorry after the damage is done.”

Judge Long sentenced the man, who has been in custody for 165 days already, to two years jail, with parole from April 27 next year.