Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Chocolate thief throws tantrum, causes over $1100 damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHOCOLATE thief was caught in the act, chucked a tantrum, threw the goods on the floor and smashed a glass door on his way out.

Richard James Dobson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Dobson entered the George St Foodworks store at 9.45am on January 28, walked straight to the confectionery aisle and was witnessed placing chocolates inside his shirt.

She said the witness then approached Dobson about the hidden chocolates and he pulled them out, threw them on the floor and left the shop.

Ms Kurtz said he smashed a glass door on his way out, causing $1130.66 damage.

Dobson was ordered to pay restitution for the door and sentenced to a four-month head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for six months. Convictions were recorded.

chocolate foodworks george street rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Passion for changing lives propels Gormo into top spot

    premium_icon Passion for changing lives propels Gormo into top spot

    News BEST PT 2019: Jarryd "Gormo” Gorman's passion for helping people reach their goals is what helped him make the top list of personal trainers in Gympie.

    $13m commitment to turn Bruce Hwy into a 'smart' freeway

    premium_icon $13m commitment to turn Bruce Hwy into a 'smart' freeway

    Politics Funding committed to transition Bruce Highway into high-tech road

    What new AFL Queensland shake-up means for the Gympie Cats

    premium_icon What new AFL Queensland shake-up means for the Gympie Cats

    News Heatbreaking loss all but spells the end of their season.

    Council propaganda sites needs to be watched closely

    premium_icon Council propaganda sites needs to be watched closely

    Opinion Ratepayer-funded news sites a cause for concern.