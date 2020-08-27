Chiropractor ‘laughed’ during rape: court

An eastern suburbs chiropractor and his housemate laughed as they allegedly raped a woman at a party, causing her life to be altered completely, a court has heard.

Tapes of police phone taps were played in the Downing Centre District Court on Wednesday as Jesse Thurlow, 29, stands trial.

Thurlow has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He has also pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the court of justice.

The tapes, which were tendered as prosecution evidence, revealed Thurlow and his co-accused spoke on the phone shortly after he was interviewed at Maroubra Police Station.

Thurlow and his housemate at the time, who is due to face trial at a later date, are accused of sexually assaulting the woman at their house in Kingsford in April 2015 after a night of drinking.

During the conversation, which was being recorded unbeknown to Thurlow and his ex-housemate, they talked about laughing during the incident.

"Now I remember, we were laughing at each other," Thurlow is heard saying on the tapes.

They have also been accused of conspiring to cover up the alleged assault.

Jesse Thurlow is fighting accusations he raped a woman at a Sydney house party in April 2015. Picture: Supplied

Earlier in the conversation, Thurlow is heard saying that he, his co-accused and another man who was present at the party needed to get their story straight.

"The three of us need to get together and assert a good story," Thurlow is heard saying.

In another phone tap played earlier, the third man is heard promising he would: "Lie through my teeth if I have to."

During his police interview, which was also played during the judge-alone trial, Thurlow said the woman had invited him into the bedroom with his housemate.

He told two officers he kissed the woman but left the room soon after, telling them: "It wasn't my cup of tea."

However, he was later recorded in a phone tap saying he should have told the truth.

"Even the truth isn't that bad," Thurlow said.

Jesse Thurlow, a chiropractor to the stars, has pleaded not guilty. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

A witness also told the court on Wednesday that she received a frantic phone call from the alleged victim in the middle of the night immediately after the alleged incident.

The witness said the complainant told her through a stream of tears that she had been raped by two men.

Asked by Thurlow's barrister Allan Goldsworthy if she was given any details about the alleged sexual assault, the woman said: "They were laughing at her, he was laughing at her."

Asked by Mr Goldsworthy if the woman thought the laughing was an important aspect of her story, the witness replied: "Yeah, why would you laugh at someone you were raping?"

The court heard that she and the woman - who she described as being like a sister - had a falling out two years ago.

However, following the assault, the alleged victim moved in with the woman and her family and the witness cared for her after she was left unable to do even the most basic daily chores including feeding and clothing herself.

"As soon as it happened from there on out her life was never the same," the witness said.

The complainant was treated at St George Hospital the day after the alleged assault but did not make a statement to police until the following year.

Earlier, a doctor who conducted a physical examination of the alleged victim said she had injuries consistent with her version of events including a large 12cm by 8cm bruise on her right buttock where it's claimed she was slapped.

Originally published as Chiropractor 'laughed' during rape: court