Council orders man gets rid of pet chickens

Member for Bonney Sam O'Connor and Chirn Park resident Rob Fox with his chickens. Council is making him get rid of them because his property is too small. Picture: Supplied.

BLACKY, Stumpy, Speckles and Red are looking for a new home after the Gold Coast City Council told Rob Fox to get rid of his chooks.

He is crying fowl and says he's been hen pecked.

Mr Fox lives on a 551-square-metre block in Chirn Park, 49 sqm too small for his four chickens.

The council rules state you can have one chicken per 100 sqm if your property is more than 600 sqm.

Mr Fox bought his chooks seven years ago and said there had never been an issue.

"I got the chickens for eggs and company - I live on my own," he said. "It's so trivial, it's unbelievable."

Mr Fox received a notice from the council on February 5 telling him that he had 28 days to get rid of the chooks.

"I would love to keep them - they're my pets," he said.

"I'm semi-retired and it gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning and something to look after."

Mr Fox said his neighbours had sent him letters of support.

"The kids next door come and pick them up, pat them, help feed them. It's their chore to collect eggs" he said.

Local MP Sam O'Connor said he was disappointed by the decision and had tried to get a permit for Mr Fox to keep his hens.

"It's silly, surely there can be some leeway," the Member for Bonney said. "The neighbours love them, local kids love them. Chirn Park is a lovely little community and this helps make it that."

Mr O'Connor contacted the council on Mr Fox's behalf.

"They essentially said that if we were allowed then every person would be getting around it too," he said.

"There's a house boat on the Broadwater that's got chickens and turkeys and they seem to get away with it and this bloke in Chirn Park can't."

Mr Fox said if the council stuck to its rules he would have to surrender the chickens to animal welfare.