Chippindall's aim to take Gympie to the world stage

Gympie athletics - Chantelle Chippindall focused on getting to the international stage at Worlds in 2020. Bec Singh

ATHLETICS: Talented Gympie athlete is vying to qualify for the International Association of Athletics Federations World U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya July 2020.

Gympie product Chantelle Chippindall needs 384 points to reach the qualifying total of 5350 points but is confident she can achieve it.

"My goal is to get to worlds. The qualifying is super high, so the more practice the better,” she said.

"It seems like a lot of points but once you compete in comps and get points for PBs it is actually not that much.

"We have a comp in Brisbane in January and then Nationals in March/April, so I want to give it as many cracks as I can before Nationals.”

Chippindall has a few ways to qualify for Worlds besides points.

"I can qualify at States, the state meets, if I do good enough to qualify for Nationals and Worlds,” she said.

"You just have to do it.”

After a successful achievement at the Oceania Area Championships in Townsville last month, Chippindall has recognised the areas she needs to improve before her next event in September.

"I got bronze in shot put and silver in the heptathlon. I was one point off gold,” she said.

"I have to work on high jump. I am always going to have to work on my high jump. I have focused on speed work and strength work I need to lean up.

"It is mainly the mental component I need to work on. As soon as it gets to a certain height I start to freak out a bit and not concentrate on what I need to do to get over it rather than think oh its so high I can't do this.

"I can see that I need to improve in everything. In long jump, my jumps were good but the run up I try harder to get to the board and then I overstep and foul. I need to stay calm and run normally.”

Chippindall is focusing her training for a state comp in Townsville at the end of September.