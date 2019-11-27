Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Crime

Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

More Stories

body found homicide murder woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

        premium_icon Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

        News The Gympie region could be in for a severe storm this afternoon with destructive winds forecasted.

        One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

        premium_icon One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

        News Drug madness wrecks welfare housing unit and brings Gympie man to court on multiple...

        Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

        premium_icon Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

        News Emergency services are still on the scene of the incident in the heart of Gympie

        Can council claw back $11m without amputating something?

        premium_icon Can council claw back $11m without amputating something?

        News Council continues to stand by it’s nip and tuck approach, but ratepayers are right...