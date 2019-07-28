Chinese trolls target Jack after failed drug test

Chinese trolls have flooded Shayna Jack's Instagram account and taken aim at Australia as a "lowborn country with lowborn people" after it was revealed the swimmer tested positive for a banned substance.

Jack - who pulled out of the World Championships after failing the drug test - became terrified she would cop the backlash for Mack Horton's podium protests against Sun Yang and her fears have proven true, with dozens of trolls accusing her of being a cheat online.

A man called Tony Zhou, whose Instagram profile says he is from Beijing, criticised Jack for being a hypocrite and claimed this was characteristic of Australians.

"This is very Aussie indeed - accusing others while doping for themselves," he wrote.

"And all Australians scream to say the entire country will back u.

"Truly a lowborn country with lowborn people."

Another user called Yang Win bizarrely said "China has always been known as a state of etiquette".

"Once, twice, countless times - you've challenged our bottom line over and over again! We uphold traditional virtues of China and disdain to care, but now we will not endure!"

Jack had originally taken to Instagram to announce she was pulling out of the World Championships, writing "it is with great sadness and heartache that I had to leave due to allegations of having a prohibited substance in my system - I did NOT take this substance knowingly".

But dozens of Chinese trolls hijacked the post and posted emojis of pill capsules while trying to drown out supporters of the swimmer.

A man called Wei Li took aim at Horton on Jack's Instagram page and wrote: "Mr Horton must feel so ashamed now and will announce to quit Australian team".

Another user wrote: "Well, Sun didn't know neither. Now you know how it feels. Fcking hypocritical country" while one said "MORE DRUGS, MORE HAPPY. All of ur country are behind of u to support u to take drugs! God bless cheaters".

However, former champion swimmer Leisel Jones commented on the post in support of Jack.

"Oh matey, I'm so sorry to hear this," Jones wrote.

"Take it one day at a time. I hope it is sorted out quickly for you."

Jack is maintaining she did nothing wrong and has no idea why the test - taken during a training camp in Cairns late last month - came back positive but fears she will be judged harshly because of Australia's outspoken anti-drugs stance.

"She's vulnerable, she's devastated," Jack's manager Phil Stoneman said.

"She supports Mack in his situation, she certainly understands his position but she feels that she's now going to be tarnished with somebody else and she's done absolutely nothing wrong."