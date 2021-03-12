Chilling revelations, tragedy and heroism in our region

The claim this week that more than 100 photos have been taken of the Gympie Mayor visiting his partner on the Sunshine Coast is chilling to say the least.

‘Leave my family alone’ Gympie Mayor slams creepy photo revelation



It’s stalking; intimidating and creepy. It is to be hoped that this will be investigated by the authorities and those involved held accountable. It sends a chill down the spine to think this is going on in our community.

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best Gympie region news, great rewards

Women have the right to feel safe in their own home, I don’t care what your excuse or what motivates you. While this stalking appears to be politically motivated and an attempt to harass, intimate and embarrass the Mayor, anyone who thinks it is acceptable has some serious judgement issues and possibly, an obsession.

It was all smiles at the races in Gympie at the weekend. Pictures: Josh Preston

PHOTOS: 80 smiling faces from spectacular Gympie race day

It must stop.

Teen attacked dad, threatened to choke him to steal gun

Though we’ve seen terrible tragedy this week with the death of a beautiful young man at Wolvi, we can only thank God the tragedy wasn’t far far worse.

How Gympie Times subscribers can activate their free Courier Mail subscription

The heroic actions of Jullie Laffey, the school bus driver injured in the crash, cannot be underestimated. Her efforts and skill in trying to evade or at least minimise the impact resulted in not one child on that full school bus getting injured, and as the tributes have already been flowing in, there must surely be some public acknowledgement of her actions.

The scene of a fatal crash involving a school us and Ute at Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

‘Deserves a medal’: Hero bus driver saves students



On behalf of The Gympie Times, and so many families, thank you Jullie. You’re a true Aussie heroine.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the father in the second vehicle, who is recovering from his significant injuries in hospital, and from the loss of his precious young son.

‘With his brother now’: cruel twist in bus crash tragedy



Rainfall across the region this week has been another blessing, and fingers crossed there is more to come. As any local farmer will tell you, we still need a lot more of the wet stuff before the dry winter months set in.

NUMBER 1: Gympie property market tops out on national TV

Gympie has had floods in May in the past, and while we don’t want to see a flood, we do need LaNina to deliver on her promise before June.

Gympie’s cutest babies

The storm rolls into Gympie on Tuesday afternoon, looking from Ashford Rd, that delivered a much-needed 30mm of rain. Photo: Frances Klein

We love to celebrate our community at The Gympie Times, and we’ve recently had some adorable ‘plays’ that have involved hundreds of locals who have shared their pride in their wonderful young employees, their beloved pets and their precious babies.

TikTok video of Gympie roofer and his adorable dog go viral

We even had a vote on where everyone gets their favourite local pizza.

We will keep celebrating the people and the many good things about this region, while never being afraid to call out the bad and campaign to bring about change when and where it is needed.

Woman assaulted in late night erratic attack at Goldfields

As we go into the weekend, I wish you all good health and happiness - and rain.

COURT: Wild women behaving badly in the Gympie region

I’d love to hear from more of our readers on the issues that matter to them.

Send your Letters to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au