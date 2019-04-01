Shock video shows crash boy flying through air

The boy dashes into the road

SHOCKING dashcam vision has captured a 12-year-old boy flying through the air after being hit by a car in south-west Sydney.

The boy glanced up Palisade Crescent, Bonnyrigg, just before running in front of a parked car and onto the road about 3.20pm on March 21.

A green Mazda 2 hatch appeared quickly from the right of screen and collided with the boy at the front-left corner of the bonnet. The boy appeared to see the car and stop but it was too late.

He was flung into the air - both his shoes coming off - and landed on his back, a rucksack breaking his fall.

Four onlookers rushed to the boy's aid as the stunned Mazda driver also stops and exits the car.

The boy was taken to Liverpool Hospital with minor abrasions before being discharged.

The vision was released today by police who desperately want parents, children and motorists to take note, especially before the Easter school holidays.

Moment of impact as boy bounces off car

"This young boy is lucky to be alive, and if vision like this isn't enough to encourage people to slow down and drive safely, I don't know what is," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

"You never know when the conditions may change or the unexpected may occur - and you can't expect children to be predictable.

"Police are also urging parents to talk to their children about road safety - remind them to look in both directions before leaving the curb and always use available pedestrian crossings and lights.

The boy is flung upside down after he's struck

The car driver and passers-by rush to boy's aid

"With school holidays and the Easter break only a few weeks away, there will be more traffic on the roads and more children around outside normal school hours.

"Our officers are once again appealing to the community to consider their actions while travelling on the roads, not only during times of celebration, but every day of the year.

"We want to make sure there are no more fatalities on the roads, and that responsibility begins with you."