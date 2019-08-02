Children threatened with machete in terrifying Gympie siege

The two children and two adults in a home in a quiet Gympie street were threatened with a machete and a tyre level in the terrifying siege.

UPDATE:

POLICE have charged two men following a siege in Gympie last night.

It will be alleged at around 10pm, two men were travelling in a car along Louisa Street towards Parsons Road when the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a house.

The two men allegedly fled the scene and broke into a nearby house on Louisa Street, threatening occupants with a tyre leaver and a machete.

The four occupants of the house, including a 41-year-old male, 38-year-old female, 14-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, were able to escape and contact police.

Upon police arrival, the two men barricaded themselves and refused to come out.

Specialist police were deployed, and two men were taken into custody without incident at about 7:30am today.

A 35-year-old man from Gympie has been charged with one count each of entering a dwelling with intent by break at night whilst armed in company, possessing dangerous drugs and fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

A 28-year-old man from Gympie has been charged with one count each of entering a dwelling with intent by break at night whilst armed in company, authority for controlled drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

Both men are expected to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court tomorrow where bail will be opposed.

Inspector Steve Donnelly from Gympie Patrol Group praised the outstanding work of the police officers involved and thanked other emergency services for maintaining a presence during the night.

"Fortunately, no officers or members of the public were injured during this incident," Inspector Donnelly said.

EARLIER:

TWO men who locked themselves in a Louisa St house after crashing a car nearby were in a nine hour stand-off with police overnight, police said this morning.

The men, who surrendered just minutes ago, are now in custody after police negotiated with the pair overnight, Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said.

The men, who had allegedly been driving a car that crashed in Louisa St just before 10pm last night, stormed a nearby house, he said.

The occupants fled the house, while the men locked themselves in - sparking an all-night stand-off with police that ended peacefully at 7.30am this morning, he said.

Emergency crews were called to standby at the address just before 10pm last night, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

"Our negotiators have been speaking with them over the course of the night," Sgt Poole said.

"They surrendered at 7.30am.

"They are currently assisting police with enquiries."