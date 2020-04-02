Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Children to return to classrooms after holidays, PM says

Sherele Moody
by
2nd Apr 2020 6:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says he expects Australian children to return to school after the coming school holidays.

In interviews this evening on the Seven and Nine networks, Mr Morrison said there was minimal coronavirus health risks for children and young people attending classes.

Mr Morrison said schools were planning for a combination of distance learning and normal schooling.

He said if parents could not provide a learning environment at home, the children must go back school.

"School will return after the holidays," Mr Morrison said.

"They just won't be holidays that most school students have known for a long time.

"And when they go back, it's the learning that matters, and we hope to have an arrangement that can return as much to normal as possible.

"But we have to accept that there will be, for some protracted period of time, this combination of distance learning, and for those who can't do that at home, no child should be turned away."

Mr Morrison also stressed there were timeframes on the economic help offered to Australians including confirmation free childcare would not become a new normal in Australia.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks education health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Young mum shows how kindness will save our elderly

        premium_icon COVID-19: Young mum shows how kindness will save our elderly

        News Sad but heartwarming story from the heart of Gympie shows the reason we should all join the Care Army

        Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach 4WD access closed

        premium_icon Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach 4WD access closed

        News Environment Minister says ‘this is not a decision we have made lightly’.

        Stranger wishes bring a smile after devastating birthday cancellation

        premium_icon Stranger wishes bring a smile after devastating birthday...

        News A Noosaville man who live with down syndrome has been overwhelmed with birthday...

        Coronavirus Gympie: Coast records zero new cases

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: Coast records zero new cases

        News Good news comes after big spike saw seven new cases on Wednesday.