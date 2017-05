COLLISION: Crash on the corner of Reef Street and Channon Street.

BREAKING: TWO young children have been involved in a two car collision on the corner of Reef Street and Channon Street just after 11:30am today.

COLLISION: Crash on the corner of Reef Street and Channon Street. Rowan Schindler

It is believe the two children escaped major injury when the blue Subaru all-wheel-drive collided with a silver Ford utility.