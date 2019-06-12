Menu
Two children are among nine patients involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Breaking

Two children taken to hospital after highway crash

Ebony Graveur
by
12th Jun 2019 8:25 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

UPDATE: Two children, aged 11 and 14, as well as five adults were transported to Ipswich hospital following a crash at Haigslea.

Queensland Ambulance Senior Operations Supervisor Mark Nugent said nobody involved in the accident had suffered life-threatening injuries but patients had sustained injuries from seatbelts, abrasions and reported neck and pelvic pain.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries but a number of people have been transported to hospital," Mr Nugent said.

"There were a number of cars and one was unfortunately a car with a caravan in tow," Mr Nugent said.

He said traffic in the area had been affected.

"It is quite significant. We have basically a full blockage in the eastern-bound lanes on the Warrego Hwy and significant delays on the western-bound lanes," he said.

EARLIER: Nine patients are being assessed by paramedics on scene at a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in Haigslea.

Two patients are reported to be children.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

"It's spread across a large distance," the spokeswoman said.

Five ambulances and two fire and rescue crews are currently on scene.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes on the Warrego Highway and Seminary Road are blocked and QPS advised motorists to expect days.

