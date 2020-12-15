Children enjoy ‘Quality’ time at Seaforth camp

Coming together for laughter and good times, 55 children spent this week at Seaforth forgetting any woes.

Harry Hunter said he cherished every moment of his Camp Quality time.

"Camp Quality is a lot of fun when everyone comes down for these events," he said.

"Just hanging out with everyone that comes along."

Camp Quality runs four to five times a year for children impacted by cancer.

They run during the school holidays so they would not miss out on any of their education.

The children from Camp Quality met up at Seaforth Lawn Bowls Club today during this the Christmas Holidays in the seaside town north of Mackay.

Volunteer Dennis Weaver said one focus for the camp was building confidence in children so they could continue to live and enjoy themselves.

He said it was the death of a close friend back in the 80s that inspired him to start volunteering six years ago.

Mr Weaver said his friend had a cancer diagnosis and would always return from Camp Quality with a renewed confidence and plenty of memories.

He said he continued to volunteer in honour of his friend's legacy along with the difference he could make to the lives of children.

Mr Weaver added the camp was a good chance for them to forget about their cancer diagnosis and to let 'kids to be kids'.

Every one of the children received a special surprise at the weekend - The Buddy Box!

The Buddy Box is an interactive gift box designed to support children undergoing cancer treatment.

Filled with items such as games, toys, water bottles to stay hydrated during treatment and cosy bed socks for overnight hospital stays, each item has been selected to help take little minds off gruelling therapy rounds.

Produced in consultation with children's hospitals and cancer treatment centres across Australia, the boxes have a double purpose - not only do they help to brighten a young cancer patient's day, all profits are invested back into lifesaving cancer research in the hope that future generations can live in a world where cancer no longer poses a threat.

