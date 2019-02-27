Childers man guilty of owning 87 child exploitation images

A MAN who had 87 child exploitation images on his computer appeared in Bundaberg District Court on Tuesday.

Darren James Cox, 50, cut a sombre figure before Judge Tony Moynihan, pleading guilty to possessing 87 child exploitation images.

It comes not even a year after he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' prison, after pleading guilty to a child sex offence in which he groomed a 14-year-old girl and sent her a picture of his genitals.

The original sentence was suspended after 10 months for an operational period of four years, with his probation due to end in June 2020.

Crown prosecutor Kelly told the court that on October 9, 2017 police executed a search warrant on Cox's home, seized his computer and discovered 87 unique child exploitation images.

Judge Moynihan said the most recent charge "could have been dealt with" at the same time as the previous child sex offence matter in June last year.

"Most images were from the lowest category (category one)," Ms Kelly said.

"Thirty-nine images were from category four and five."

It was heard most of the images showed young girls aged nine to 14.

One of the more severe images found by police was a category four image, depicting a six-month-old baby.

The two category five images showed a young girl who was blindfolded in one image and engaging in a sexual act with an adult male in another.

But Judge Moynihan noted more than half of the images found were of a more serious category.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said there were "relatively few images".

He told Judge Moynihan the child exploitation material made up only 14 per cent of the pornography on the computer.

Cox was convicted and sentenced to nine months' imprisonment, suspended immediately, with an operational period of two years, to be served concurrently.