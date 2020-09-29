A Caboolture childcare accused of a list of offences allegedly left an unattended child inside a vehicle for more than an hour in the middle of Queensland's Spring.

According to court documents obtained by Quest News, staff at Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture allegedly left the child inside a vehicle for about one-and-a-half hours on November 12, 2019.

The centre, located on Jubilee St, is currently facing four charges including failing to ensure a child was adequately supervised because that child was allegedly left unattended in the vehicle for that length of time.

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture.

It faces a further charge linked to the incident of not ensuring every reasonable precaution was taken to protect the child from harm or any hazard likely to cause injury.

Two further charges currently before Caboolture Magistrates Court concern alleged incorrect procedures around the forms authorising the child be transported to and from their home, which is classified as an 'excursion'.

Guppy's Early Learning Centre Caboolture.

According to the files, the centre had obtained authorisation from the child's parents on May 21 for them to travel by bus to and from their home and the centre however the forms allegedly did not include key details of the trip and a risk assessment had not been carried out in more than 12 months before a trip was to occur.

The matters were brought before Caboolture Magistrates Court by Queensland Education on September 23 and adjourned until October 28.

Originally published as Childcare centre allegedly left child in bus for 1.5 hours