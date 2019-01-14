Menu
Child winched to safety from Fraser Island
News

WATCH: Child winched in Fraser Island rescue

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jan 2019 12:04 PM

TWO people have been rescued by a rescue chopper after snorkelling accidents in the Wide Bay region across the weekend.

A primary-school aged girl was winched to safety after she suffered a back injury diving into shallow water off the beach at Fraser Island yesterday.

Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter responded to the incident just after 2pm at a lake on a remote part of the island not easily accessible by road.

A flight paramedic was winched down to the scene first and then the chopper landed nearby at Eurong while the patient was assessed.

The crew then flew back and winched the little girl and paramedic back up to the chopper before flying the patient and her father to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The injury has prompted a warning from RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilot Peter Marris.

"People often run down steep sand dunes and dive, or jump into water," he said.

"Accidents will always happen but everyone should always be cautious.

"Think about what you're going to do before you do it."

The previous evening on Saturday a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island.

 

On Saturday night a woman in her 70s was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after she fell unconscious while snorkelling at Lady Elliot Island.

It's believed the patient had swallowed sea water before becoming ill.

She was in a stable condition at the time of the airlift.

