Child system broken, flawed, corrupt

Arthur Gorrie
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Queensland's child protection system has become an industry that exploits those it is meant to be protecting.
Queensland's child protection system has become an industry that exploits those it is meant to be protecting.

QUEENSLAND'S child protection system has become an industry that exploits those it is meant to be protecting.

That was the essence of views expressed to The Gympie Times yesterday by prisoner advocate Debbie Kilroy, who claims too many people profit from the misery of suffering children.

"There's plenty of money for people to remove children from their families, but very little for helping those families recover.

"It's a big industry. It's a pipeline that takes children from their parents into child protection and then feeds them through to youth justice and then adult jail,” she said.

The founder and CEO of the Sisters Inside prisoner support group said more support was needed to help keep families together, so children can grow up with their parents.

"They come in over the top and take children away and a lot of people make a living from it,” she said.

"I want to be living in a community where families who are struggling are supported.

"The money should be spent helping families instead of removing children.

"We need services to keep families together so children can grow up with their parents.

"The trauma is suffered by children and many of those who are removed really only need support.

"They need help to alleviate poverty and help with affordable housing.

"The government has millions and millions of dollars for staff to remove children from their families instead of supporting them and keeping them together,” she said. "And we find it is predominantly Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander people who are affected.

"Of course there are cases where children need to be removed because they are being abused, but the Queensland Police Service has plenty of resources to investigate those allegations,” she said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk child safety exploitation gympie law mason lee ros bates shannon fentiman

