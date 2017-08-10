26°
Child safety advocate accused of molesting girl, 13

Sherele Moody
| 10th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:11 AM
Ryan Michael Sharman is charged with carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years, making child exploitation material and unlawful stalking.
Ryan Michael Sharman is charged with carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years, making child exploitation material and unlawful stalking.

A MAN who was once the face of a march to promote child safety is now accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Gympie girl, filming the attack and stalking her via the internet.

Radio host, voice-over artist and aspiring comedian Ryan Michael Sharman is charged with four counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 years, making child exploitation material, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

In 2015, the now 21-year-old Gympie man appeared on newspaper websites, used to promote a Child Protection Week activity.

Imposing strict bail conditions on Wednesday, Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Jean Dalton warned Mr Sharman he was not allowed to have anything to do with girls under 16 - except his 15-year-old sister - and he faced a strict nightly curfew while living with his grandparents in Torbanlea on the Fraser Coast.

Representing himself, Mr Sharman said he felt so unsafe while on remand that he destroyed his own court documents for fear other prisoners would see them.

"For my own safety in prison, I wanted to keep the charges on the low-line," he told the court.

"I feel that I've faced a lot of challenges that I shouldn't have to face at my age - it's made my depression worse."

Justice Dalton responded: "While you're dwelling on things you shouldn't have gone through at your age, you think about that 13-year-old girl - she's in a much worse position."

Explaining he needed to close down his radio and television "production company", Mr Sharman claimed he made $5000 from the business in the past year.

Justice Dalton warned him he was not to use any computer and he could only use a phone to call his lawyer or 000.

"When the order says don't use a phone, it means you don't access the internet, you don't play a game, you just don't pick it up, you don't even use the camera," Justice Dalton said.

"You don't do anything except ring your lawyers or use it in an emergency.

"You don't use a computer. Full stop. Not to close the business. Not at all."

Topics:  brisbane district court carnal knowledge child exploitation material crime editors picks justice jean dalton ryan michael sharman unlawful stalking

