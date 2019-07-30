Menu
Cyber criminal
Cyber criminal
Crime

Child porn hoarder's mistake

by Pete Martinelli
30th Jul 2019 9:29 AM
A SMITHFIELD man who deleted most of the child porn he stashed on his computer did not count on police tracing his IP address, a court heard.

Christian Murdoch, now 56, swapped child pornography on peer to peer networks in 2016.

Crown prosecutor Eddie Coker told Cairns District Court police intercepted the imagery and traced Murdoch's IP address.

A raid on Murdoch's property revealed a PC with traces of 1547 images and four videos, ranging from categories 1-4 and 5.

"Most had been deleted but they were still present on the computer," Mr Coker said.

Inexplicably, he waited two years between his initial interview with police in August 2016, to being charged in July 2018.

Murdoch pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material.

"If there wasn't a demand for this sort of material there wouldn't be a market for it," Judge Julie Dick SC said.

"These are real children."

She sentenced him to nine months in jail, suspended for 18 months.

"You have had that hanging over your head (for two years)," Judge Dick said.

"That is punishment in itself."

child exploitation material child porn ip address suspended sentence

