Child phones for help after mum's electric shock

UPDATE, 3pm: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after suffering an electric shock.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said three crews attended the scene of a Pratt St home in Casino this afternoon.

He said paramedics treated a woman aged about 29 years, who was conscious and breathing.

He said it was unclear how the woman had received the shock.

She was complaining of chest pain and was taken to Lismore Base hospital in a stable condition just before 3pm.

