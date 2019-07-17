Menu
Child phones for help after mum's electric shock

Liana Turner
by
17th Jul 2019 2:23 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
UPDATE, 3pm: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after suffering an electric shock.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said three crews attended the scene of a Pratt St home in Casino this afternoon.

He said paramedics treated a woman aged about 29 years, who was conscious and breathing.

He said it was unclear how the woman had received the shock.

She was complaining of chest pain and was taken to Lismore Base hospital in a stable condition just before 3pm.

 

Original story: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of an electric shock in Casino.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 2.12pm.

"We've got three crews making their way to the scene," he said.

He said it's believed a woman in her 20s had suffered from an electric shock at a home.

It's understood one of her children phoned Triple 0.

He said the woman was believed to be conscious and breathing.

