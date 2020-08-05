Child injured after car rolls south of Gympie

A young boy has been hurt in a crash south of Gympie this afternoon.

A young boy has been hurt in a crash south of Gympie this afternoon.

UPDATE

The boy has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following the earlier accident at Tandur, QAS have confirmed.

A YOUNG boy has been injured after a car rolled at Tandur, south of Gympie, late this afternoon.

Emergency services received a call to the scene on Tandur Rd just after 4pm, and found a single vehicle had rolled with three occupants inside.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said two adults in the car were unhurt, but the child required further medical attention with unspecified injuries.

The child was in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.