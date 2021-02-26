Menu
A little boy almost drowned in a Glenwood swimming pool last night. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) FILE PHOTO
News

Child in hospital after nearly drowning in Glenwood pool

JOSH PRESTON
26th Feb 2021 7:54 AM
A little boy was taken to hospital last night after almost drowning in a Glenwood swimming pool.

Emergency services were called to a private address in the Gympie region town just after 6pm, with paramedics describing the scene as a “post-immersion incident”.

The boy was taken from the scene to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

