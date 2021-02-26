Child in hospital after nearly drowning in Glenwood pool
A little boy was taken to hospital last night after almost drowning in a Glenwood swimming pool.
Where and when Gympie’s COVID vaccine rollout will happen
Emergency services were called to a private address in the Gympie region town just after 6pm, with paramedics describing the scene as a “post-immersion incident”.
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards
The boy was taken from the scene to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.