The intersection of Campbell and Patrick streets in Laidley, where the accident took place.
The intersection of Campbell and Patrick streets in Laidley, where the accident took place.
News

Nine-year-old boy hit by van dead after hours in hospital

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
17th Dec 2019 9:17 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
UPDATE: The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a fatal traffic incident at Laidley this morning.

Around 8am, officers were called to the intersection of Campbell Street and Patrick Street after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a van.

Paramedics transported the boy to Laidley Hospital where he sadly passed away a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or dashcam footage to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

The road is now open to traffic. 

EARLIER: A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Laidley.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of Campbell and Patrick streets at 8:01am this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said a male patient of primary school age had been taken to Laidley hospital in a critical condition.

Police are still on the scene, and the road currently remains closed to traffic.

