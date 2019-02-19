Child in car on mum's drunken school run

Mother Natasha Ann Hagger was caught driving more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit with one of her children in the car on her way to pick up another from school.

A MOTHER was caught driving drunk with one child in the car and on her way to pick up another from school.

Natasha Ann Hagger was on the afternoon school run along Beerburrum Rd, Beerburrum when police pulled her over at 2.57pm on January 30.

Hagger gave a positive roadside breath test and a further sample returned a reading of 0.116 blood-alcohol concentration, more than twice the legal limit.

The assistant nurse told police she had finished night shift earlier in the day and drank two shots of vodka.

She claimed a medical issue may have "affected her metabolism".

The mother pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court today to driving whilst over the middle alcohol limit.

She applied for a special hardship licence to maintain employment as an assistant in nursing personal care worker, and outlined her situation in an affidavit not read to the court.

While assessing Hagger's application, Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin told her there is no licence available that would allow her to drive her children.

"At all," Ms Tonkin said.

"This is a substantial reading."

Hagger was fined $650 and disqualified from holding or obtaining her licence for five months.

Ms Tonkin found Hagger a "fit and proper person" to hold a work licence during this period, and was convinced she would suffer financial hardship if refused as it would deprive her of a means to make a living.