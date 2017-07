A BOY who was hit in the head with a tomahawk was airlifted to Brisbane from Cherbourg, about 80km west of Gympie, yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for Lifeflight, who airlifted the boy to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital from Cherbourg Hospital about 3.45pm, said it was unknown how the accident occurred but the 12-year-old boy was thought to have an eye injury and head wound.

He was airlifted in a stable condition.