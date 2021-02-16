Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a suspected broken leg and internal injuries after falling off a roof.
A child has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition with a suspected broken leg and internal injuries after falling off a roof.
News

Child falls five storeys off unit block roof

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
16th Feb 2021 7:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child is fighting for his life after falling five storeys off an inner city apartment roof.

Emergency workers rushed to Botany Rd, Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon around 4pm.

The child was treated on the side of the road before being taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical but stable condition. He has a suspected broken leg and internal injuries.

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria. Pictures: Mitchell Van Homrigh
A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria. Pictures: Mitchell Van Homrigh

 

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria.
A child has been rushed to hospital after falling from the roof of a building in Alexandria.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall and were later seen tiptoeing on the roof of the green apartment blocks from which the child came off.

Constables and detectives peered off the roof of the five-storey apartment block while their colleagues roped off sections of the pathway below.

Officers took statements from residents in nearby apartments about the incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said inquiries were continuing.

Originally published as Child falls five storeys off Sydney unit block roof

accident fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rant about slow drivers on Tin Can Bay Rd divides internet

        Premium Content Rant about slow drivers on Tin Can Bay Rd divides internet

        Community The ‘rant’ was directed at drivers who sit 20 or 30km below the speed limit and then speed up when other drivers try to overtake

        BREAKING: Fireys battling bushfire in region’s northeast

        Premium Content BREAKING: Fireys battling bushfire in region’s northeast

        News Multiple crews are rushing to the blaze which flared up on a rural property early...

        Former St Pat’s school captain wins prestigious scholarship

        Former St Pat’s school captain wins prestigious scholarship

        Business Aspiring scientist Ivy Dugdale has been awarded the prestigious $15,000 June...

        Young Coolum coach ‘super confident’ of big season

        Premium Content Young Coolum coach ‘super confident’ of big season

        Soccer The young coach has set some bold goals for the year ahead.