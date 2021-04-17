Child ‘extremely lucky’ to escape unsupervised dingo attack

A rescue helicopter is on scene at Fraser Island after a boy was reportedly bitten by a dingo. Picture: File

A paramedic who treated a toddler bitten by a dingo after he wandered outside while his family was sleeping has described what triggered the attack.

A LifeFlight rescue helicopter and paramedics were called to Orchid Beach at Fraser Island about 7.30am on Saturday to reports a child had suffered injuries from a dingo bite.

Fraser Island's duty paramedic, who gave his name as Lee, said the two-year-old boy had walked outside unsupervised when the attack happened.

"The two-year-old male child had managed somehow to get out of the house that the family was staying at while the other members of the family were in the house asleep and he had gone for a little wander outside and had been approached by one of the dingoes," he said.

Lee said residents nearby had "heard the commotion" coming from outside and his family then took the boy to meet the paramedic for treatment.

He said the toddler suffered bite marks and puncture wounds to his left leg, left arm, shoulder, the base of his neck and the base of his head.

"None of these wounds were life-threatening but some of them were quite deep puncture marks," he said.

The boy was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

Lee said the child was "extremely lucky" to have escaped without serious injuries and urged families to remain vigilant while walking near dingoes.

"The main message is really to be fully aware, keep an eye on your children, make sure that you're always in arm's reach of your children in open areas on Fraser Island and if dingoes are nearby," he said.

The Department of Environment and Science said it was aware of the incident and rangers were investigating.

"We will make decisions regarding the management of the dingo once we've been able to ID it and in collaboration with our important stakeholders - particularly the traditional owners, the Butchulla People," a department spokesperson said.

