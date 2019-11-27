Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Child dies in horrific multi-vehicle crash

by Ben Graham
27th Nov 2019 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM

 

A HORRIFIC crash between a truck and a car carrying a woman and three children has left a child dead and several injured.

The truck collided with three cars on the M5 motorway east of Belmore Road just before 8.20am this morning.

The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News
The truck collided with a car on the M5 motorway. Picture: Seven News

NSW Police said a child died at the scene, while another was taken to hospital for treatment.

"All four drivers - two women and two men - have been taken to hospital for mandatory testing and treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

Police hasve set up a crime scene and are appealing for information.

Live Traffic Sydney says all eastbound lanes are closed on the motorway at Riverwood.

It added that eastbound traffic is being diverted away from the scene via Belmore Road, Canterbury Road and King Georges Road.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time.

- more to come

The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News
The car was carrying a woman and three children. Picture: Seven News

More Stories

child killed editors picks highway crash truck accident

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catholic school staff suspend work bans to prevent chaos

        premium_icon Catholic school staff suspend work bans to prevent chaos

        News Protected industrial action in the form of work bans in 196 Queensland Catholic schools - including three Gympie schools - has been suspended

        • 27th Nov 2019 9:25 AM
        NAMED: 12 people facing two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon NAMED: 12 people facing two Gympie courts today

        News These people will be facing either the Gympie District or Magistrates Court today.

        MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        premium_icon MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        News Horror story becomes reality as two-year-old raped at home

        D-day arrives for island handover

        premium_icon D-day arrives for island handover

        News Moreton Island tourism operators wait for native title ruling