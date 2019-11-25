Menu
News

Child busted for sexual assault on Ipswich train line

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
25th Nov 2019 2:45 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
POLICE have located a 12-year-old boy who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a train, last Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl was travelling between Darra and Toowong at about 7:30am when the boy allegedly interfered with her clothes and touched her inappropriately, despite the girl's resistance.

A member of the public who witnessed the assault was able to interrupt the boy's attempts to continue.

The 12-year-old boy will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902311747.

editors picks ipswich train line queensland police service youth justice act
Ipswich Queensland Times

