'Kick me in the testicles': Child abuser made girls hurt him

BABY-faced child abuser Balak Ross Robeson will soon be released from jail and will return to live with his mother in southeast Queensland.

The 22-year-old subjected a group of teenage girls to a range of sick acts - even having them kick him in the testicles - in 2016.

Robeson pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to a raft of offences including carnal knowledge, using the internet to procure a child under 16, indecent treatment of children and assaulting police officers.

He was sentenced to three years in jail but was given immediate release on parole due to time served on remand.

His victims were aged around 13 to 14.

The court heard some of the offending was forced on the girls while some of it was also "consensual".

Judge Paul Smith read out the acts Robeson committed against the teens, but NewsRegional has chosen not to repeat them due to their graphic nature, other than to say they involved an element of the victims hurting the offender under his direction.

The victims did not report the assaults to their parents or authorities.

Robeson only came to police attention because he handed himself in, openly admitting the abuse.

He was charged shortly after that confession and bailed with strict conditions preventing him from contacting the victims.

Robeson disregarded the court's order and tried to procure sex over the internet from one of the victims.

Police found out and he was returned to the watchhouse where he assaulted officers.

He was bailed again and re-offended by communicating with one of the victims - including sending her a graphic image - and on his return to the watchhouse he assaulted police for a second time.

As a result of the re-offending he was remanded in custody where he served a total of three years before facing his sentence on Thursday.

Robeson is now eligible for probation and will need to be of good behaviour for the coming two years. - NewsRegional