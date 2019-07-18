Child, 2, drowns in backyard pool
A TWO-YEAR-OLD child has drowned in a backyard pool.
The incident is believed to have happened Wednesday afternoon in Katherine.
Police and ambulance crews attended the scene, the ABC reported.
St Johns Ambulance Territory Duty Manager Craig Garraway confirmed paramedics in Katherine attended the incident.
The child was taken to Katherine Hospital, however, they could not be revived.
In 2016, a three-year-old boy drowned in a backyard spa in Darwin's rural area at Herbert.
The NT has one of the highest drowning rates per capita in Australia.
To prevent drowning at home, the NT Government advises people;
- Cover backyard ponds with a fixed grill with spaces no bigger than 2.5cm.
- Enrol older children and adults in a first-aid course.
- Enrol younger children in an accredited water safety course. Teach your child how to behave in and around water.
- Stay and watch young children and be at arm's length when they are in or near water.This includes in the bath, swimming pool or spa, at the beach, and near creeks, rivers and dams.
- Don't expect older children to supervise.
- Make sure young children can't get to buckets and other containers holding water.
- Keep nappy buckets covered and out of reach - the water and chemicals are dangerous for young children.
- Empty toddler pools and plastic baths and store them upright.