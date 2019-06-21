Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OAK AVE FIRE: Fire crews put out the blaze which engulfed the Cherbourg family home.
OAK AVE FIRE: Fire crews put out the blaze which engulfed the Cherbourg family home. Cameron Bond
News

Cherbourg mayor vows to help family rebuild after house fire

Matt Collins
by
21st Jun 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHERBOURG Mayor Arnold Murray has assured the town he will "go out of my road to help my people" after a devastating house fire in the town.

Cr Murray vowed to help the Cherbourg family after they lost everything in the blaze.

Fire crews were called out to the blaze at the Oak Ave home on Monday.

The house was completely destroyed, but thankfully no one was injured.

Cr Murray sat with the family and shared a cup of tea in the wake of the blaze.

"You can build another house, but you can't build another you," he said.

He said the family was adamant they didn't want to leave Cherbourg.

"She said to me, 'Uncle, with respect, I don't want to leave this area'," he said.

Cr Murray said the family would now begin the pain-staking journey of rebuilding their lives.

He assured the family and the region that council would help them find new accommodation.

"Council will support them 100 per cent," he said.

Mr Murray suggested the house would probably be demolished and replaced with a new home.

arnold murray cherbourg aboriginal shire council cherbourg fire cherbourg mayor house fire south burnett house fire
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Gympie centre refutes dementia neglect claim

    premium_icon Gympie centre refutes dementia neglect claim

    Health Claims of threat to jobs for ignoring consent requests 'untrue', spokeswoman said.

    Name and shame: 21 Gympie drink or drug drivers face court

    premium_icon Name and shame: 21 Gympie drink or drug drivers face court

    News Phillip Gerard Pocock blew more than five times the legal limit.

    The surprise change in Gympie's farm sale prices

    premium_icon The surprise change in Gympie's farm sale prices

    News New data reveals unexpected result - but there's a twist.

    IT IS ON: Gympie has a bone to pick with Nambour

    premium_icon IT IS ON: Gympie has a bone to pick with Nambour

    News It will be a strong battle and the best bunch of mates will win