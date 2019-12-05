Chemello heading coastal to transform another council

GREG Chemello has been announced as Moreton Bay Regional Council's new CEO, with Mayor Allan Sutherland saying he was the standout applicant.

"Greg is without question one of the most competent and forward-thinking people in local government, with an unrivalled attention to detail," he said.

"In less than 18 months he has managed to transform Ipswich from a council mired by controversy and corruption into a respected operation where people look forward to going to work, with a focus on improving services for the people of Ipswich.

"He's exactly the person we need to not only deliver the changes recommended to us in Grassroots Connections Australia's very blunt assessment of our operational culture, but also articulate how we evolve beyond that.

"Greg's 35 years' experience in planning and development, project delivery and government sectors are useful but most invaluable to MBRC is the fact that he's spent the last 20 years honing his leadership focus on organisations experiencing substantial transformation.

"He told us that his motivation for wanting to work at MBRC was the opportunity to craft a new and refocused vision for our organisation, that empowers our team to successfully adapt to delivering on the modern expectations of our community."

Cr Sutherland said Mr Chemello e's successfully prepared Ipswich City Council ahead of the polls in March 2020.

"That's an incredible amount of power and I think a lot of people might have been affected by that, but Greg's laser-focus has been on making the right long-term policy decisions for the betterment the City of Ipswich as a whole," he said.

"I can't begin to imagine how low morale must have been among the staff at Ipswich or the enormity of the task that Greg took on there, yet he seems to have pulled off the impossible.

"I look forward to him bringing that kind of magic here."

Acting CEO Graeme Kanofski will continue in his role until Greg Chemello starts with Moreton Bay Regional Council on January 13, 2020.