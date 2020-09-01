'Murder' victim 'was going to change the world’

Chelsea Ireland’s parents and sister have bravely paid tribute to the “compassionate, selfless and fearless” young woman.

Chelsea Ireland was going to change the world, her proud family says.

The 19-year-old's father Greg, mother Debra and sister Maddie have bravely paid tribute to their environmentally-conscious, determined and passionate daughter and sister.

Chelsea, and her long-term boyfriend Lukasz Klosowski, also 19, were shot dead in an alleged double murder during a family gathering near Millicent at 11.30pm on Saturday, August 22.

Lukasz's father Pawel Klosowski, 46, of Mount McIntyre - near Kalangadoo and Millicent - has been charged with the couple's murder.

The Irelands on Tuesday remembered Chelsea as a conscientious and kind soul, and beamed as they recalled the positive impact she had on everyone who knew her.

Chelsea Ireland at an 18th birthday party. Picture: Facebook

Mr Ireland said the family had not just lost a daughter and sister but a best friend.

"Chelsea was compassionate, strong, selfless and fearless and continues to make us proud every day," he said.

Mrs Ireland said Chelsea's passion for the environment was among the things she was most proud of.

"She was going to change the world with her recycling, reusing and saving the planet, and climate change and all of that," she said. "She had great plans."

The jacket is a Year 12 art project that Chelsea made. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

But Mrs Ireland said Chelsea did not only talk about saving the environment, "she lived it".

"This year she (said) 'oh mum, can we start (taking) our containers to those bulk shops where you buy your laundry stuff?'," she said.

"And we've got metal straws and she bought us reusable bread bags and reusable fruit bags.

"Her and Lukasz talked about when they got older and got money, they were going to buy a Tesla car."

Mrs Ireland said there were "many different sides" to her daughter.

"She was strong, fearless, passionate, determined, opinionated but then she had such a beautiful kind heart and gentle soul and really just saw the best in everybody," she said.

Mr Ireland said his family also grieved the loss of Lukasz, whom had "genuinely become a member of our family".

Chelsea Ireland, 19 and Lukasz Klosowski, 19. Picture: Facebook

"He brought smiles to our faces and laughter to our home," he said.

"Our thoughts are with his family."

Chelsea and Lukasz were "an amazing couple", Mr Ireland said.

"They were just best buddies," he said.

"Their love of music together; their humour; they loved their burritos … they just bonded - the synergy between them was amazing."

Chelsea Ireland's parents, Debra and Greg Ireland and daughter Maddie speaking to media on September 1, 2020. The jacket is a Year 12 art project that Chelsea made. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

The family proudly showed off Chelsea's Year 12 art project - a denim jacket emblazoned with environmental messages and a picture of a turtle caught in a net.

"Lost and discarded fishing nets are the most dangerous type of rubbish," one message said.

The family said the piece was an example of Chelsea's passion for the environment.

The family also thanked the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time.

"It brings comfort to know Chelsea's kind and caring heart, and bright smile, has left a lasting impression on everyone she met," Mr Ireland said.

Pawel Klosowski appeared in court last week and did not apply for bail.

He will face court again in December.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Chelsea's family: 'She was going to change the world'