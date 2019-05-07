Menu
Hugo Charles Fabre tried to sell three eight balls of methamphetamine and MDMA to undercover police officers.
Crime

Chef cooks up drug deals but recipe for fast cash goes salty

Sherele Moody
by
7th May 2019 4:30 PM
A CHEF who cooked up a plan to sell 10.5g of methamphetamine to police reckons he does not deserve to spend more than six months in the clink.

Hugo Charles Fabre tried to sell three eight-balls of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in north Brisbane during August 2016.

The 50-year-old father also took another undercover cop on a ride-along to buy 1g of the party drug MDMA at Doomben around the same time.

He was charged with supplying a dangerous drug and ordered to attend Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

However, he failed to appear and was eventually dealt with by Brisbane District Court in December where he copped two years and three months in prison.

Fabre asked the Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday to allow him to be released on parole after serving six months instead of the 12 months ordered by the sentencing judge.

Defence barrister Sally Robb argued the sentence was manifestly excessive because her client was a low-end dealer who was selling drugs to support his own drug habit.

"It seems to be manifestly excessive and patently unfair for this offending," Ms Robb said.

The Court of Appeal judges disagreed and the appeal was refused. - NewsRegional

