File photo of a woman's hands in front of her face.
Chef breached domestic violence order twice in one night

Kristen Camp
10th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A Gympie region chef and apprentice butcher breached a domestic violence order twice in one night when her verbally abused a woman who had an order out against him, and destroyed her property.

The man pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on December 7, to two charges of breaching a domestic violence order and was fined $700 with no conviction recorded.

On October 28, police were called to the woman’s home in the Gympie region. They spoke with a friend of the woman who said the man had been at her house, had been verbally abusive and pushed the veranda screen door off its rollers.

Police prosecutor Michelle Campbell said the man returned to the house later that evening, after police had left. The quickly returned and arrested him.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client now had a new job and would be moving to the Gold Coast.

“He has a new place to move into … he’s taken this opportunity to start fresh,” Mr Anderson said.

