Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.
Crime

‘Cheers’: Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

by Cameron Bates
28th Aug 2020 3:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink driver has thanked a magistrate after being handed down a sentence for drink driving.

Braydon Thomas Camp admitted to recording 0.068, a reading over the general alcohol limit of 0.05, when he was stopped at Four Mile Road near Victoria Plantation at 12.30am on Monday, August 10.

Police prosecutor Len Brown said Camp, a sole occupant of the vehicle, had admitted to police that he had consumed three mid-strength beers and a bottle of Great Northern between 8pm and 10pm the previous evening and "knew he shouldn't be driving".

Camp was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for the minimum one-month period.

A conviction was recorded.

"Cheers for that," Camp told the magistrate as he walked from the dock.

Originally published as 'Cheers': Drink-driver thanks judge for sentence

braydon thomas camp drink-driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Premium Content Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Entertainment Do you have what it takes to become the next voice of the region? A radio station is searching for its next host as changes are made to increase local content.

        ‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

        Premium Content ‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

        News ‘It is incorrect, there is no basis for contact tracing at Gympie.’

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Seven fire crews on hand at Rainbow Beach ‘hazard burn’

        Premium Content Seven fire crews on hand at Rainbow Beach ‘hazard burn’

        News The fire is burning at Carlo Circuit and Cooloola Drive.