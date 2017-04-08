Cheers as IGA reopens at Tin Can Bay

BACK IN ACTION: Ruth, Kurt and Diana Steinscherer celebrate the reopening of the Tin Can Bay IGA.

RUTH Steinscherer said the response from residents to the reopening of the Tin Can Bay IGA was crystal clear.

"There was a big cheer went up when we opened the doors.”

The Steinscherers - Ruth, Kurt, and Diana - reopened the doors of the Tin Can Bay store at 7am yesterday to an excited crowd who were eager to be the first through the doors.

Yesterday's reopening came two months after the store was closed following a tense police standoff with a former co-owner.

The closure left the town without a grocery store, and residents had to travel to Cooloola Cove for their shopping.

The original owners before moving on in 2005, Mrs Steinscherer said the shop was always close to their heart.

"We had an affinity for the shop... and always kept an eye on how it was running,” she said.

Feeling a "degree of responsibility” for the store ever since, the decision to help revitalise the store was an easy one.

Members of the Tin Can Bay IGA staff (from left) Diana, Ruth and Kurt Steinscherer, Elysia Sterling, Karen Taylor, Alexandra Domingue and Kayla Tonna. Contributed

"We'd seen the plight of the shop and the need of the local people for some time,” Mrs Steinscherer said.

Once it closed, she said they felt they should be the ones to "come back in and do the best we could”.

"We came back into the shop on the 7th of February, and ever since then we've been working on the maintenance and the restoration of the shop.”

In the past two months the store had been given a new dash of paint inside and out and and an interior revamp.

Mrs Steinscherer said she was thankful to the tradespeople who had "bent over backwards” to get the shop ready, and also to everyone who had helped them in the lead-up to the reopening.

She said the response from Tin Can Bay residents had been overwhelming, with many pleased to see the store being run by a local family once more.