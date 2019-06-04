Cheeky prisoner makes unusual court request

Robert Larry Petersen was among three people arrested after two allegedly stolen vehicles crashed on the Mackay city fringe on May 8.

AN ALLEGED Mackay car thief has brazenly asked a magistrate for a suspended sentence on a string of offences including dangerous and disqualified driving.

Robert Larry Petersen is one of three people charged after a dramatic arrest after two allegedly stolen vehicles crashed on the city fringe on May 8.

The 26-year-old appeared in court on Thursday via videolink from Capricornia Correctional Centre and asked Magistrate John Smith if he could enter early pleas.

"I'm only asking for a suspended sentence," Mr Petersen said grinning.

Nebo Rd was closed to south-bound traffic on May 8 after two stolen vehicles crashed. Emma Murray

Mr Smith told Mr Petersen a suspended sentenced was "highly unlikely" with the number of types of charges he faced.

He added any sentence would also depend on the circumstances of the offending as well as any criminal history.

"Yeah she's pretty shocking," Mr Petersen said smiling.

"Do you know what I'd be looking at your honour?"

Mr Petersen is facing 13 charges including dangerous driving while adversely affected, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and disqualified driving.

Robert Larry Petersen is facing 13 charges including dangerous driving and unlawful use stemming from an incident on Nebo Rd. Emma Murray

Mackay Magistrates Court was told Mr Petersen had lodged an application with Legal Aid Queensland and it was currently being processed.

"Once we get your application processed, your solicitor... will be able to give you a better idea," LAQ solicitor Danny Yarrow said.

The case against co-accused Jamie Jean Collier was also mentioned. She is facing 12 offences with some linked to the same incident on May 8.

The court was told the brief of evidence had been received and an adjournment was sought so she could speak with her lawyer.

Both matters will be mentioned again on June 18.