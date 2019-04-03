Menu
Aerial photograph of Gympie city showing the area around Fiveways at the intersection of Mary, Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills.
News

Cheeky name change suggestion gets Gympie talking

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
WHAT'S in a name?

The cheeky suggestion by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce this week that we ponder changing Gympie's name to overcome an "identity crisis” hangover from the days of the gun debate, One Nation and "Helltown” caused a stir yesterday.

The first edition of The Nashville Times and Mary River Mining Gazette, Saturday, February 16, 1868.
If we do have a crisis, it isn't helped by the fact that we sit sometimes in southeast Qld, sometimes on the Sunshine Coast, sometimes just north of Noosa and sometimes in Wide Bay Burnett, depending which government department you are dealing with.

The fortnightly column from the new Chamber, which will appear in our business section every second Tuesday, may have been designed to get everyone's attention, and if it was, it worked.

The official charter of the Nashville Lodge which would later be known as Pioneer. The charter hangs in the Gympie Masonic Centre which will be re-consecrated this afternoon to mark 150 years of Freemasonry in Gympie.Photo: Rowena Robertson
The Chamber asks: "Just how hard would it be to rename us Nashville?”

Very hard, I would suggest, and judging from the response on Facebook there are several schools of thought on this.

I am a proud Gympie woman, and have loved raising my family here. There is a positive and optimistic vibe, it is picturesque, pristine and peaceful; close to the beach and now a safe and easy drive to Brisbane; part of the great southeast, yet not quite, so quieter, cheaper and simpler.

Gympie Town Hall
I don't believe there is anything to gain in changing Gympie's name. But I love that this suggestion got us all talking.

